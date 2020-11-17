Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received a written letter from Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and means of strengthening and developing them in a way that serves common interests.
In his message, the Israeli President expressed his deep thanks for the efforts made to sign the historic peace treaty, which launched a new phase of relations between the two countries, and the letter included an invitation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to visit Israel.
On his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed - in a written message sent to the Israeli President - appreciated the positive and constructive stances of the president.
He expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the joint cooperation made to reach the historic peace treaty, which would contribute to the stability of the entire region. Sheikh Mohamed also praised the positive and proactive roles of the Israeli president and extended an invitation to him to visit the UAE.