Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Saturday arrived in Cairo on a visit to Egypt.
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohammed and his accompanying delegation at Cairo International Airport, where the two sides exchanged cordial talks about the privileged relations between the two brotherly countries.
Both leaders will discuss bilateral relations and will exchange views over the latest regional issues of mutual concern.