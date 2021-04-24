Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, today discussed the deeply rooted fraternal relations and ways to boost the strong cooperation ties between the UAE and Egypt, in addition to several regional and international issues of interest.
This came as President Al Sisi received Sheikh Mohammed along with a high-level delegation comprising Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company.
The delegation also features Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Al Sisi spoke about the latest developments with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE, Egypt and the world and the ongoing efforts being made to fight it on all levels.
Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE's constant keenness to coordinate and consult with Egypt with regard to regional issues and crises, and ways to deal with them.
Welcoming Sheikh Mohammed to Egypt, President Al Sisi said Sheikh Mohammed’s visits provide a strong impetus to bilateral fraternal and strategic relations and joint action and will serve of the two brotherly peoples and help achieve their aspirations for progress, development, and prosperity.
Egyptian President stressed Egypt's firm stance towards Gulf security, rejecting any practices that seek to destabilize it.
Al Sisi hosted an Iftar banquet in honour of Sheikh Mohammed and the accompanying delegation.
Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Cairo and was welcomed by the Egyptian president at Cairo International Airport.