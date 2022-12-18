Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that the UAE is proud of Qatar’s success in hosting the World Cup 2022.
Tweeting on the occasion of Qatar’s National Day, Sheikh Maktoum said: “Congratulations to the leadership and people of Qatar on their country’s National Day. We wish them further growth, prosperity and peace. We are moving forward with same goals and hope to build a prosperous and brighter future.
We are proud of Qatar’s success in hosting the World Cup 2022. It’s indeed a historic achievement that dazzled the world. We truly cherish this Arab milestone that Qatar made.”
Qatar National Day is a national commemoration of Qatar’s unification by the founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani. It took place on December 18, 1878. Sheikh Jassim established the rules of the modern State of Qatar. In his reign, Qatar became a unified cohesive entity, and a united independent country.
It was decided to consider this day of every year an official holiday under decree No. (11) in 2007, issued by Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince and Heir Apparent then on June 21, 2007.