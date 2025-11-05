GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2025

Sheikh Khaled toured the exhibition, visiting leading national and international pavilions

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
WAM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2025, held this year under the theme Energy. Intelligence. Impact.

Sheikh Khaled toured the exhibition, visiting leading national and international pavilions, including ADNOC’s, where he was briefed on the company’s latest projects, initiatives and innovations in integrating and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the performance of the energy sector and deliver smarter, more sustainable solutions across this key sector.

He was also updated on ADNOC’s strategies and ongoing efforts to adopt advanced technologies in support of the company’s net-zero ambitions.

Sheikh Khaled also visited the AI Zone, one of this year’s major new additions, which showcases innovative and advanced solutions shaping the future of the energy sector through the application of AI technologies to optimise sustainable operations and decision-making, and accelerate the transition towards smarter, more sustainable and efficient energy systems.

Sheikh Khaled was also briefed by exhibitors on the latest innovations and advanced technological solutions featured at the global event, commending the high level of achievement demonstrated by participating national and global companies, and their efforts to develop technologies that enhance energy sector efficiency and support the transition towards a more resilient and adaptive ecosystem.

ADIPEC 2025 is hosting more than 2,250 exhibiting companies, over 380 conference sessions, and more than 1,800 speakers from over 160 countries, reinforcing its position as the world’s largest platform convening leaders, decision-makers, experts and innovators in the global energy industry.

This year’s event focuses on further balancing the resilience of existing energy systems with the expansion of smart solutions to accelerate global progress towards a more sustainable future.

ADIPEC 2025 features 12 specialised conferences addressing key themes such as the energy transition, AI, sustainable finance, clean energy and industrial efficiency, in addition to interactive activities for youth and national talent as part of the Young ADIPEC programme.

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
