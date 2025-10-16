Sheikh Hamdan receives founders and CEOs of Indian unicorn companies

The meeting was part of the World Governments Summit – Griffin Dialogue
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai on Wednesday met with more than 40 founders and CEOs of Indian unicorn companies, members of the Griffin Club for Indian Billionaire Entrepreneurs, to explore new avenues for collaboration and investment.
The meeting, which was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, took place as part of the of the World Governments Summit – Griffin Dialogue.
Sheikh Hamdan said that building cross-sector and cross-border partnerships remains a cornerstone of Dubai’s future-oriented vision and reflects its commitment to fostering international cooperation to build a more prosperous future.
Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai, guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues its economic development with steady momentum, providing a leading business environment that attracts quality investments and reinforces its position as a preferred destination for global unicorns and start-ups seeking growth and expansion in regional and international markets.
Discussions during the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in key growth sectors such as the digital economy, advanced technologies, innovation, and entrepreneurship, as well as global trends in building an AI-driven, knowledge-based economy that supports sustainable development. The talks also explored strategies to help start-ups scale into unicorns, leveraging the UAE’s supportive ecosystem and investment opportunities.
The delegation included over 40 leading entrepreneurs representing a wide range of sectors crucial to the future economy — including advanced technology, healthcare, education, fintech, retail, logistics, space, and delivery services.
The meeting was also attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Vice Chairman of the World Governments Summit; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Mohamed Alsharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit.
