The event being held for the first time in Dubai from April 5-7

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter/@DubaiMediaOffice

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the astute guidance of the nation's leadership has enabled Dubai and the UAE to achieve top rankings in global security and safety, including in the vital area of cyber security.

As part of a comprehensive smart transformation, the nation has not only developed high levels of preparedness to face any kind of challenges and threats arising from digitisation, but also enhanced its readiness to embrace new opportunities, he added.

"In line with its smart transformation agenda, Dubai has always been at the forefront of advancing technological innovation in the areas of safety and security. The emirate is strongly focused on developing comprehensive solutions for strengthening its digital and IT infrastructure security. The launch of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was a major step in strengthening the emirate's cyber defences," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

Sheikh Hamdan's remarks came as he inaugurated the 8th edition of Cybertech Global, a leading international exhibition and conference for the cyber industry, being held for the first time in Dubai from April 5-7. The event is being hosted by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC).

"At a time when the global community is facing growing cybersecurity threats, this industry event in Dubai provides an ideal platform to share knowledge and expertise on safeguarding the world's digital assets. Increased collaboration between major industry players is critical to develop practical solutions to counter cyber challenges and threats," Sheikh Hamdan added.