Sharjah: The National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with Sharjah Police and National Ambulance, carried out a rescue and medical evacuation mission for two Emiratis and an Egyptian, following a motorcycle accident in the desert of Al Madam area of Sharjah on Tuesday.
The centre stated that a report was received from the Sharjah Police Operations Room, stating that there was a motorcycle accident in the desert of Al Madam area of Sharjah, which had resulted in injuries to two people .
According to the National Search and Rescue Center, the location of the accident site was determined by the Operations Room personnel at National Search and Rescue Center, using auxiliary systems.
Following preventive measures
With the help of a search-and-rescue aircraft, the rescue team was able to evacuate the injured and move them to Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah for necessary treatment. The operation was carried out in strict adherence to all the COVID-19 precautionary and preventive measures, officials confirmed.
In a second rescue mission, the National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with Dibba Al-Fujairah Police, last Sunday evacuated a 28-year-old Saudi mountaineer who was stranded in a mountainous area of Dibba Al-Fujairah.
The National Search and Rescue Center said it had received a report from Dibba Al-Fujairah Police Operations Room, stating that a Saudi woman had been subjected to severe fatigue and exhaustion while climbing the mountains in Dibba Al-Fujairah.
The search-and-rescue team were able to evacuate the woman and transfer her to Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital for necessary medical treatment.