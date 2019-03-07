The e-commerce free zone will be constructed by the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority

Dubai: Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, laid the foundation stone for the Dh4.3 billion Dubai Commercity, the first regional e-commerce free zone set to boost Dubai’s leading position in global trade.

The e-commerce free zone will be constructed by the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) in partnership with Wasl Asset Management Group, in Umm Ramool.

The CommerCity will be built in two phases, the first one is scheduled for completion in 2020 and the second in 2021.