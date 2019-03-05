Dubai: Infrastructure projects in Fujairah worth Dh1 billion were approved by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.
Shaikh Mohammad also approved a Dh400 million residential complex in Khor Fakkan as well as development plans to build schools, health-care centers, internal roads and community buildings on the east coast of the UAE.
Shaikh Mohammad gave the greenlight to these projects while continuing his field tour in northern emirates.
“We have great development potential in the eastern region and the federal government will be supportive of accelerated development across all regions of the country,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.