Dubai: Infrastructure projects in Fujairah worth Dh1 billion were approved by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.

Shaikh Mohammad also approved a Dh400 million residential complex in Khor Fakkan as well as development plans to build schools, health-care centers, internal roads and community buildings on the east coast of the UAE.

