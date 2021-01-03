Dubai: Dubai’s comprehensive plan to secure the New Year Eve’s celebrations helped to prevent any major accidents, Dubai’s top police officer said on Sunday.
Lt General Abdullah Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, praised the efforts by 40 government and semi-government entities to organise the celebrations. “Dubai dazzled the world with New Year Eve’ celebration amid COVID-19 pandemic. All celebrations sites complied with precautionary measures and witnessed a smooth movement,” Lt Gen Al Merri said in statement.
Meanwhile, Dubai police recorded 219 minor accidents during the celebrations without fatalities.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui thanked the spectators of following traffic instructions which eased police work during the busy night. “People followed traffic instructions and arrived early at the celebration sites. We recorded 219 minor traffic accidents during the celebrations,” Brig Al Mazroui said.
Moreover, Dubai Police command room received 16,761 emergency calls between 6pm on Thursday December 31, 2020 till 6am on Friday January 1, 2021.