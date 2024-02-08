Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched a new VIP ticket package for guests visiting Dubai Frame, one of the emirate’s most popular architectural attractions.
Holders of the new Dh300 ticket are entitled to several benefits, which include the opportunity to experience a unique tour of Dubai Frame, the civic body announced on Thursday.
Ahmed Al Zarouni, director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities, pointed out that the new VIP ticket package comes in line with the Municipality’s efforts to offer attractive and fully integrated amenities and services, allowing residents and tourists to enjoy a holistic recreational experience. This aligns with the Municipality’s mission to drive pioneering services that improve quality of life for residents and tourists alike, as well as continue to improve the Emirate’s appeal as a recreational hub.
Read More
- Dubai toll-gate operator Salik's net profit closes 2023 at Dh1b; dividend at 100%
- Dubai Police crowned champions of UAE SWAT Challenge 2024
- Robotic surgery in the UAE provides pain relief and improves mobility for patients
- Emirates named global airline partner of the NBA and title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup
Amenities, benefits
Al Zarouni said: “The ticket grants visitors access to a variety of amenities and benefits, including reserved parking quick entry through a private gate. Another important feature that we are certain that guests would appreciate is a guided tour that covers the most important details and facts about the frame and the area it overlooks.”
Dubai Frame, which opened in January 2018, attracted more than 5.5 million visitors. Located in Za ‘abeel Park, it stands as a cultural landmark that connects the emirate’s present with its rich history.
Inspired by the ‘golden ratio’ of 1.618, the dimensions of the Dubai Frame measure up to 150 metres high and 93 metres wide. More than 9,900 cubic metres of reinforced cement, roughly 2,000 tons of steel, and 2,900 square metres of laminated glass panels were used in the construction of the structure. Additionally, it has circuits modelled after the Expo 2020 logo spread across more than 15,000 square metres of stainless-steel paper gold cladding.