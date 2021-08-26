Sharjah: Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the precautionary measures and operating protocol for business establishments and commercial facilities in the emirate in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure a gradual return to normality, in keeping with the highest safety standards for individuals and businesses.
According to the updated measures, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues licensed by the Department of Economic Development can run at 80 per cent capacity. with a commitment to implement all the prescribed precautionary measures.
Occupancy at wedding and event halls licensed by the Department of Economic Development can go up to 60 per cent, provided the total number of guests must not exceed 300. Attendance at all events should be limited only to persons who are vaccinated and those who are participants in the clinical trials of vaccines.
The vaccination status must also be updated on the Al Hosn app of individuals. Additionally, attendees must hold a negative PCR test result conducted not more than 48 hours before attending a public event.
The committee has called upon residents and visitors to adhere to all the preventive measures, maintain physical distancing of two metres and wear masks.
Inspection campaigns will be intensified to ensure adherence to protocol, the authorities said.