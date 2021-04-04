Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Dr Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, who arrived on Sunday in the UAE on an official visit to the country.
Sheikh Mohammed and Al Kadhimi discussed ways of enhancing fraternal relations between Iraq and the UAE.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received Dr Al Kadhimi and held with him discussions at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.
They explored ways to enhance the fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq in various fields in the best interests of the two countries. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The two sides reviewed cooperation in the development, economic, investment and political fields between the two countries. They also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the health, energy and infrastructure, and work to establish joint vital projects.
Sheikh Mohammed and Iraq’s Prime Minister exchanged views regarding a number of issues, as well as the latest regional developments.
Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohammed led an entourage to welcome the Iraqi Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
The Iraqi Prime Minister was accorded a red-carpet welcome where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the guest.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed said: “It was a pleasure to welcome our brother Mustafa Al Khadimi, Prime Minister of Iraq to the UAE where he is among family. I look forward to our fruitful discussions regarding the prosperity and development of our brotherly nations.”