Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Yemen’s Prime Minister Dr Moeen Abdul-Malik discussed the prospects of fostering the fraternal relations and cooperation between the two countries, in addition to reviewing the humanitarian situation and latest developments in Yemen.
This came as Sheikh Mohamed received the Yemeni premier at Qasr Al Bahr Palace here today where they exchanged views on a number of issues and developments of common interest.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE’s keenness to continue its support for the brotherly people of Yemen to ensure their security and stability. For his part, the Yemeni prime minister valued the efforts made by the UAE and its developmental and humanitarian support for Yemen and its people. He commended the UAE’s contributions to rehabilitating the vital facilities and developing the infrastructure in Yemen.
He also praised the efforts of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, led by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its pivotal role in supporting the Yemeni people at various levels.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Salem Khalifa Al Ghafli, the UAE Ambassador to Yemen.