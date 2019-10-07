Mohamed Bin Zayed with Saudi Arabia's Khalid Bin Salman. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence.

The meeting touched on ways to enhance the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in all fields, particularly strategic cooperation, as well as coordination and joint action in defence and military affairs.

Also discussed were a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, the challenges facing the Arabian Gulf and their implications on the security of GCC countries and peoples and the efforts to address them.

Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to Sheikh Mohamed, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings, wishing the Kingdom and its people further progress under the wise leadership of King Salman.