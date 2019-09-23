Saudi passengers being welcomed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE celebrated the 89th Saudi National Day on Monday with a host of events across the emirates.

Fireworks displays were held at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and Bluewaters Island at the end of JBR, while concerts were held at Dubai Mall and Souq Al Bahar.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with his Saudi counterpart Dr. Ebrahim Abdul Aziz Al Assaf, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, and extended his congratulations to the Kingdom’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, said that relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia set an example for relations in the region.

Dubai Frame lights up in green to wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a happy and prosperous 89th national day.

The UAE’s joining of celebrations, Al Jaber said, “Comes from the heart and embodies the relations of brotherhood that unite us.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is solidifying its position regionally and internationally. Its huge potential has enabled it to become a major player on the world stage, thanks to the wise vision of the Saudi leadership and the great efforts made by Saudis everywhere.”

He went on to say that the strategic relationship between the two countries is a cornerstone for stability and prosperity in the region, and the well-being of its people.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Airports marked the occasion with a range of activities on Monday. A Saudi band performed traditional songs, with celebratory signage throughout terminals one and three, and the distribution of flags, dates, coffee and scarves to those arriving from or departing to the Kingdom.

Abu Dhabi Airports is celebrating the 89th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the close ties between the Kingdom and the UAE, particularly within the fields of air transport and tourism. Image Credit: WAM Dubai Police join in the celebration Saudi Arabia’s National Day by sporting the emblem of Saudi Arabia on its cars. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police Air traffic control tower at Abu Dhabi airport lit up in green in honour of Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Flags of Saudi Arabia line a road in Dubai on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s National Day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News View gallery as list

Abu Dhabi Airports is also lighting up the ATC Tower, projecting UAE and Saudi flags, preparing special signage and luggage tags, even unveiling a Snapchat filter designed to celebrate the occasion.

Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Our wide variety of activities and activations embrace the close relationship and unity between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We look forward to ensuring everyone traveling to or arriving from the Kingdom feels at home in Abu Dhabi, enjoys a smooth and seamless travel experience, and has the opportunity to explore everything the UAE has to offer.”

As well as flags flown along roads and messages of congratulation on overhead electronic traffic signs, Dubai Police Headquarters also added a custom logo on its fleet of supercars to celebrate close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, designed with a ‘#forever_together’ hashtag.

Airport security at Dubai Police also surprised Saudi nationals who arrived at Dubai International Airport with flowers and sweets.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the commander in chief of Dubai Police, said the celebrations reflected deep-rooted relations between the two countries, which exceed the concept of bilateral cooperation between two neighbouring countries, to become a strategic partnership, in line with historical ties supported by blood, legacy and a common fate.”