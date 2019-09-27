Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation and establishing partnerships to achieve their mutual visions and objectives.

During the meeting held Thursday between Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary at the MoFAIC, and Tameem Al Dawsary, Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs, both sides discussed how to better serve Emirati and Saudi citizens, achieve the strategic objectives of the UAE government, and monitor the recommendations of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.

The MoFAIC also explained the services it provides to citizens and foreigners, both inside the UAE and through the country’s embassies and consulates abroad.