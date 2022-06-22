Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed the UAE's continuous, all-out support for Somali people to achieve their aspirations for development, stability, prosperity and building a better future for their people.
Sheikh Mohamed made the remarks as he received on Wednesday at Qasr Al Shati' Palace the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
The UAE president welcomed the Somali leader's visit and congratulated him on assuming the presidency of Somalia, wishing him success in leading his country and achieving the ambitions of his people for stability, progress and peace.
The Somali president expressed his appreciation for the historical stances of the UAE in support for his country, expressing his thanks for the warm feelings shown by Mohamed bin Zayed towards the Somali people.
The meeting addressed the prospects to enhance cooperation between the two nations in various fields, especially in areas of development, with the two sides discussing the ongoing efforts to establish peace in Somalia.
Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to support the Somali people in their state-building efforts towards a future of peace and stability, stressing the UAE's keenness to strengthen the efforts made by the Somali government and state institutions in areas of construction, development and stability.
For his part, the Somali President said he is looking forward to working on developing cooperation between the UAE and Somalia across all fronts and to contribute to enhancing stability and security in the region.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; along with Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Mohamed Ahmed Al Othman, UAE Ambassador to Somalia as well the delegation accompanying the Somali President.