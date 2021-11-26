Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday reviewed with Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the President of Egypt, the prospects of further cementing cooperation between the two countries across various fronts.
This came in a phone conversation between the two leaders where they also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of interest.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also held discussions over the phone with Dr Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi Prime Minister, and deliberated upon a number of issues of mutual interest and discussed the latest developments in the region.
The leaders underlined their mutual keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two countries on many issues of common interest in a way that enhances their fraternal relations and consolidates the foundations of security and stability in the Arab region.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also discussed with the two Iraqi leaders the efforts being made to enhance regional security and stability.