Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has welcomed Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who arrived in Dubai to participate in the celebration of Bahrain’s 50th National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan took to his twitter account to welcome Bahrain’s Crown Prince to his second home country.
“Bahrain’s leadership, government and people have a special place in every Emirati’s heart. I am pleased to welcome my brother, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Crown Prince, who arrived in Dubai to join us in celebrating the National Day of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai.”