Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, today discussed over the phone the friendship and strategic relations that bind the two countries and the means to further develop them in various fields.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was also reassured about the health of the Greek prime minister, who had earlier tested positive for the COVID-19.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished Prime Minister Mitsotakis a speedy recovery and continued health and safety.
Read more
For his part, the Greek prime minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his noble gestures and sincere wishes for him and the people of Greece.