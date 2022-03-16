Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, after he underwent successful medical tests at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.
The UAE leaders prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant King Salman good health and longevity, wishing Saudi Arabia and its people further progress, prosperity, security and peace under King Salman’s leadership.