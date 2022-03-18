Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Japan over the earthquake that struck Japan's northeast coast off Fukushima, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sympathy to the Japanese government, people, and families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Japan is recovering and assessing the damage from a powerful earthquake that struck the country's northeast Wednesday night, killing at least four people and injuring more than 200