Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Japan over the earthquake that struck Japan's northeast coast off Fukushima, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sympathy to the Japanese government, people, and families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Japan is recovering and assessing the damage from a powerful earthquake that struck the country's northeast Wednesday night, killing at least four people and injuring more than 200