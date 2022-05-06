Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed the wedding reception of Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “Sheikha Maryam”, and the wedding of Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “Sheikha Mira”, which was held on Thursday as part of a group marriage ceremony dedicated to a number of Emirati couples at Qasr Al Hosn Palace in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on the occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to perpetuate the happiness of their sons, daughters and rest of family members.
Supporting Emirati youth
Speaking to the newlyweds, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the importance of strengthening family cohesion in a way that preserves the authentic values of UAE society, noting that a happy family is a building block for a strong society.
He added that the UAE leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is determined to continue to support Emirati youth and provide them with all the means that ensure their family stability and social welfare.
The couples expressed their happiness and gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE sheikhs for sharing these special moments with them, stressing the importance of collective marriage ceremonies in consolidating the quintessential Emirati values of social stability and cohesion.
The mass wedding reception involved traditional folk dances performed by Emirati troupes in the presence of a large number of sheikhs and high-ranking officials.