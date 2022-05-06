Singapore: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Singapore Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, and spoke about strengthening relations between the two nations.
The UAE top diplomat met and his Singaporean counterpart discussed issues of common interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.
The two sides also reviewed global efforts being made to accelerate post-COVID recovery at various levels. Dr. Balakrishnan hosted a banquet in honour of Sheikh Abdullah.