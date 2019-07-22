Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also witnessed the signing of MoUs and agreements on Monday

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The government of China rolled out the red carpet on Monday for the state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: Supplied

Accompanied with a UAE delegation, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as a procession of soldiers and military officers walked past.

Young school children stood near the red carpet as they anxiously awaited the two leaders to pass by, as they waived the UAE and Chinese flag in unison.

Chinese children greeted Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on Monday the Great Hall of the People. Image Credit: Supplied

The Great Hall of the People lies to the west of Tian'anmen Square and is the main venue for political occasions and purposes, such as hosting the National People's Congress and where state leaders hold diplomatic meetings.

The photos were shared on Sheikh Mohamed’s official Twitter account, which were accompanied in captions in English and Chinese.

Sheikh Mohamed touched down in Beijing on Sunday as part of a three-day state visit that will undoubtedly boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

A number of delegates, including UAE ministers and officials, accompanied Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on his state visit to China. Image Credit: Supplied

Amongst the UAE delegation was Lt Gen Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohamad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Delegates also included the Minister of Economy, Sultan Al Mansouri, Minister of Energy and Industry, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Noura Al Kaabi, and the Ambassador of the UAE to China, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri.

On his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Today, I am pleased to meet with my dear friend Xi Jinping, President of China. We share common aspirations, ambition, a vision of investment in human capital and envisage a future of safety, peace and stability worldwide. The UAE and China are moving towards a promising future.”