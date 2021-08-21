WAM-Shk-Tahnoon-and-Jordan-King
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Jordan on Saturday. Image Credit: WAM
Also in this package

Amman: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Saturday received an Emirati delegation led by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

King Abdullah and Sheikh Tahnoun discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic fields.

They also discussed opportunities to diversify investment projects to serve the common interests of the two countries.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to King Abdullah the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development of the people of Jordan.

Read more

During the meeting, both sides exchanged their views on the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern.

-- With inputs from WAM