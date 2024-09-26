Geneva: A coalition of human rights organisations has released an international statement during the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), commending the UAE’s decision to pardon the Bangladeshi nationals who were involved in recent protests and convicted of crimes affecting security and public order, and sentenced for committing crimes and offences punishable by law.
Led by the Union Association for Human Rights and comprising over 20 international, regional, and national human rights organisations, including 9 organisations holding consultative status with the UN, the coalition underscored that this pardon reflects the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach and reinforces its adherence to the values of tolerance.
The human rights NGOs commended the swift action taken by the UAE Attorney-General to execute the pardon, which involved suspending penalties and facilitating the measures to ensure the return of defendants and convicts to their homeland, lauding the UAE’s justice system and its commitment to the principles of fair and independent legal proceedings. The statement also praised the humane conditions and environment provided during the period of detention and the execution of sentences, noting that these practices align with international standards.