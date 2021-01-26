Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has announced a more affordable way for drivers to repay their traffic fines without interest, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Drivers can now pay their traffic fines in an installment plan with zero per cent interest through four local banks.
“The Ministry of Interior signed memoranda of understanding with four national banks for installment of traffic fines without interest. This initiative reflects the keenness of the ministry on improving its services for customer happiness and in line with the strategic vision of the ministry to promote quality of life in the community,” the ministry said.
The four banks are First Abu Dhabi Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emirates Islamic and RAK Bank.