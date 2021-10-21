The spectacular Interactive Illusion show, performed by the troupe Icelone, will blend imagination, illusion, reality and technology to breathe new life into book themes through graphics and animations. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Besides offering an opportunity to interact with authors and check out books, a colourful and entertaining combination of dance, music and interactive theatre awaits visitors at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2021), which will run from November 3-13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Themed ‘There’s always a right book,’ the forthcoming 40th edition of SIBF will see the participation of 1,576 publishing houses from 83 countries. More than 15 million books will be on display throughout the 11-day celebration of literature, knowledge and culture.

Theatrical offerings

SIBF’s 40th edition will broaden its cultural offerings with two plays, three stage shows, eight roaming performances, workshops and more. The exciting Rabbits Play will capture young imaginations through elaborate set-pieces and fascinating twists and turns that will portray the power-struggle between a group of dreamers and enemies of success who want to spell doom for them.

Among the plays is Ghalib in New Delhi, the long-running humorous theatrical presentation that recounts the adventures of the famous poet, Mirza Ghalib, after he is imagined to be reborn in 21st century India. Image Credit: Supplied

Among the plays is Ghalib in New Delhi, the long-running humorous theatrical presentation that recounts the adventures of the famous poet, Mirza Ghalib, after he is imagined to be reborn in 21st century India. The play will be staged by Bazm-e-Urdu at SIBF.

Injecting fun and excitement into science

Gisle Martens Meyer will stage an audiovisual spectacle, Live Books Symphony, on the SIBF 2021 stage, where books will articulate their thoughts through music and dance.

The exciting Rabbits Play will capture young imaginations through elaborate set-pieces and fascinating twists and turns that will portray the power-struggle between a group of dreamers and enemies of success. Image Credit: Supplied

The spectacular Interactive Illusion show, performed by the troupe Icelone, will blend imagination, illusion, reality and technology to breathe new life into book themes through graphics and animations. The Crazy Science School stage show by Comme il Faut Production will inject fun and excitement into science as the show’s protagonists perform explosive, bright and funny experiments that will familiarise children up to ten years old with certain aspects of the subject.

Themed ‘There’s always a right book,’ the forthcoming 40th edition of SIBF will see the participation of 1,576 publishing houses from 83 countries. Image Credit: Supplied

SIBF 2021 will also showcase eight international troupes presenting vibrant roaming parades, depicting a variety of themes and narratives along the halls and lobbies. Among them, Green Tree will feature curious plants that mingle with the audience, creating an illusion of being among nature.