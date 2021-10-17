Dubai: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has been ranked first in Dubai and 25th regionally in the latest ‘QS Arab Region University Rankings’, the university announced on Sunday.
The rise in the regional listing follows CUD’s first appearance in the ‘QS World University Rankings’, which was announced earlier this year. The institution had secured a place in the top 601-650 universities globally for 2022, positioning it among the top two per cent of higher education providers worldwide.
The QS ranking system is recognised among leading university rankings in the world. First published in 2014, the Arab Region Ranking takes account of 10 performance indicators that blend global metrics with measures designed specifically for the Arab world.
Key indicators
In the 2022 ranking of 180 institutions, CUD scored highly against the two key indicators that combine to make up 50 per cent of the evaluation score – academic reputation and employer reputation. The university ranked in the top four for international students and in the top 10 for international faculty.
CUD Chancellor Buti Saeed Al Ghandi said: “To be placed among the top 25 universities in the Arab region is a significant achievement that reflects our commitment to international standards of teaching and research. We are particularly proud to become the top ranking institution in Dubai.”