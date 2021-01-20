Dubai: Employees at Dubai government entities continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine as part of the country’s nationwide campaign to immunise residents against the spread of COVID-19 and to curb the spread of the pandemic. Dubai Police senior officers and employees lined up on Wednesday to take their doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Dubai Police extended their sincere thanks and appreciations to the nation’s leaders who are keen on preserving the safety of frontline workers and all citizens and residents of the country.
Dubai Police officers and employees praised the efforts in providing all possible help and facilitating the process of obtaining vaccination. They also lauded the efforts of the medical staff at the Dubai Police Health Centre for the way they have been working tirelessly to provide vaccinations and conduct related medical examinations.
Apart from the employees of Dubai Police, employees at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai also went through the first phase of the vaccination campaign at the GDRFA headquarters, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The Employees of government entities praised the efforts of getting the vaccination process completed in just a few simple steps, barely a few metres away from their office premises.