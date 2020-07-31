Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, extended his well wishes to UAE leaders and people as well as residents in the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
He also extended special Eid wishes to frontlines heroes and martyrs’ families on the glorious occasion.
“On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, we congratulate the UAE president, Vice President, Rulers, and people in the UAE. We especially extend our wishes to our frontline heroes, martyrs’ children and families. A blessed and prosperous Eid to all,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on his Twitter account.