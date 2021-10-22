Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised motorists using Qarn Al Sabkha Road, at the entrance to Bluewaters Island, and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, near Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), to use alternative routes such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Marsa Street First Al Khail Street and Hessa Street in view of traffic delays that are expected at the entrances of Bluewaters Island and near Jumeirah Beach Residences between 4pm and 10pm today.
Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, opened to the public at Dubai’s Bluewaters Island on Thursday and is a top draw among residents and visitors.