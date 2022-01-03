Dubai: Dubai Traffic Prosecution has charged 58 defendants with causing deaths in traffic accidents in 2021, compared to 70 defendants last year.
According to the emirate’s chief prosecutor, Salah Bu Farousha Al Felasi, about Dh6.1 million of blood money was ordered by Dubai Traffic Courts in 2021 for relatives of people who died in traffic accidents this year. The courts had ordered Dh10.7 million of blood money in 2020.
“Dubai Traffic Prosecution registered 11,567 traffic cases in Dubai this year [2021] and 20,201 requests from customers through smart channels. Last year [2020], we registered 7,371 cases and 10,836 requests,” said prosecutor Al Felasi. “We registered cases against people who caused deaths in traffic accidents, where courts ordered blood money for the relatives of the diseased.”
According to official statistics, traffic prosecution had registered 42 cases against drivers who endanger the lives of others in 2021, compared to 38 cases in 2020.
Read more
“Traffic Court suspended driving licences of 695 drivers this year, compared to 412 drivers last year, for various offences such as causing death to others, driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs as well as other offences,” prosecutor Al Felasi added. In 2021, prosecution charged 112 people with driving under the influence of narcotic substances.