Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 505 prisoners from corrective and punitive establishments in the emirate ahead of Eid Al Adha.
Chancellor Essam Essa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon prisoners reflects his keenness to reunite the released inmates with their families during Eid.
The pardon offers the prisoners an opportunity to start their lives afresh and reintegrate themselves with the community, he added.
Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has already commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order, said Al Humaidan.