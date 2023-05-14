Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met members of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai at Emirates Towers.

During the meeting, he reviewed outcomes of the Committee’s efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing social stability, improving the quality of life and wellbeing of citizens, and providing development opportunities for Emirati youth. Sheikh Ahmed also reviewed the Committee’s future projects.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “Within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, Dubai places the highest importance on enhancing citizens’ welfare.”

He added: “Since its creation, the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has played a key role in enhancing services and strengthening social bonds. It has developed projects and initiatives that have had a positive impact on the lives of citizens from all backgrounds. This reflects the strategic vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his deep commitment to investing in people who he firmly believes are the key to building the nation’s future.

“The Committee’s ambitious goals will reflect positively on the lives of our citizens and our community, as well as help accelerate economic growth in the UAE. We have full confidence in the team’s capabilities and the integrated efforts of public and private entities working together to realise the Committee’s objectives and ensure citizens’ social stability and wellbeing.”

The meeting was attended by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer; Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority; Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; and Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai.

Comprehensive approach

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was also briefed about the Committee’s various projects and initiatives addressing retirement, social bonds, social services, housing and quality of life, and an innovative endowment structure it has developed, all of which have been made possible by Sheikh Mohammed’s far-reaching strategic vision for community development in Dubai. Sheikh Ahmed praised the efforts of all teams behind these initiatives and urged them to further strengthen their efforts to ensure that citizens enjoy the greatest welfare in Dubai.

Action plan

The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, created under a decree issued by Sheikh Mohammed in May 2022, aims to support citizens of all ages and walks of life through a focused strategy that addresses citizen-related affairs.