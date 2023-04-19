Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today (Wednesday ) ordered the exemption of 426 low-income citizens from repaying their remaining housing loans worth Dh146 million.
The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs will be responsible for following up on the implementation of the decision.
Sheikh Hamdan took to Twitter to share the news and stated that the initiative was part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the standard of living of all citizens in Dubai.
Last February, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the immediate allocation of 8,500 plots of land to Emiratis.
The housing plots, spanning a total area of 120 million square feet, have been allocated in Dubai’s Al Yalayis 5.
Al Yalayis 5 area will be developed to include 10 km of green spaces for walking and sports activities.
Entertainment zones and other amenities reachable within 20 minutes like grocery stores, a gym and a cycling track, will also be built over an area of 11 million square feet.
UAE citizens who have received the approval of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment are eligible to obtain land plots.
They can select the plot that suits their needs using the ‘Emirati’ digital platform on the Dubai Now app. Members of a family will be given priority in obtaining plot allocations in the same neighborhood.