Police charity
A total of 550 workers at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai received bottled water and fruit juice as part of the fourth edition of the ‘Suqia Thank you for your giving’ initiative in Dubai today. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police/Twitter
Dubai: Dubai Police, in association with the Positive Spirit Initiative, the General Administration of Human Rights and Jebel Ali Police Center, organised the fourth phase of the ‘Suqia Thank you for your giving’ initiative here today.

As part of this charity outreach, water and cold drinks were distributed to 550 workers in Jebel Ali Port. A total of 110 volunteers participated in the charity drive.

The initiative was undertaken in cooperation with the volunteers of ‘Thank you for your giving’.