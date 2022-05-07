Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, recently visited the ENOC Emergency Response Centre in Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA) to review the centre’s emergency communication systems and discuss prospects of cooperation with its officials.
Lt Gen. Al Marri and his accompanying delegation were received by Saif Humaid Al Falasi, chief executive officer of ENOC Group, and a number of the centre’s officials.
During the visit, Lt Gen. Al Marri highlighted the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to extend all bridges of communication and cooperation with all governmental and private institutions to serve the country and the public’s interests. He further lauded the tireless efforts exerted by the ENOC Emergency Response Centre teams and underscored their key role in strengthening the work system and dealing with various emergencies.
Spread over nearly 90,000 square feet, the Centre operates 24x7 with three shifts and one relief shift. Serving as first responders from ENOC, the centre is distinguished by its strategic location, which allows access to all ENOC facilities in JAFZA within less than four minutes, strengthening coordination and alignment with local Civil Defence partners through the effective implementation of Pre-incident plans and emergency response plans.
The centre includes a highly advanced operations room equipped with artificial intelligence that helps firefighters reduce intervention time. The centre is also equipped with early notification technology that notifies up to 400 users within only eight seconds.
The centre includes ten vehicles, the most important of which are two large firefighting trucks, manufactured to deal with industrial and petroleum fires. These two vehicles are equipped with modern technologies and a pumping unit with a capacity of 4,000 gallons per minute for a range of up to 135 metres, capable of reaching the top of the tallest refinery tower in the world.
The centre also houses the largest foam stockpile of its kind, with 100,000 litres, whereas a foam truck can hold an additional 25,000 litres.