Dubai: Dubai Municipality has completed 4,000 requests for bulky waste disposal, one of its free services, made by its residents during the first half of 2022 as part of its beautification efforts and initiatives promoting waste segregation in the city. The free service is in line with the government’s directives to enhance Dubai’s leading position in the areas of service and environment. It is also aligned with Dubai Municipality’s endeavours to become a pioneering municipality in a global city.
By the end of this year, Dubai Municipality targets to accommodate at least 10,000 requests with more people availing the service. It expects an increase in the requests during the second half of the year, driven by the upcoming annual holidays and other festive seasons coupled with robust economic and commercial activities.
Distinct benefits
Bulky waste disposal is one of the municipality’s key services provided to the public with ease and efficiency. Dubai residents, (except for those in real estate development zones and free zones), can apply for the service using the municipality’s unified system.
Through the initiative, the municipality aims to eliminate bad practices that are harmful to the environment and the public health, including the accumulation of bulky waste such as used household furniture, electrical appliances, and electronics.
The service also seeks to instil a culture of waste segregation in Dubai and raise public awareness of the importance of sound waste disposal.
Continuity and improvements
Dubai Municipality has formed three field teams tasked to dispose of the bulky waste, taking on the morning schedule from Sundays to Fridays.
The field teams receive the requests sent by a monitoring team via a digital application. The same application is also used to monitor the status of a request until completion and ensure the quality of the provided service. Recycling companies screen and recycle most of the collected bulky waste items for reuse.
According to the municipality, it continues to provide the service despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. It continues to follow public health and safety measures such as physical distancing and the distribution of protective clothing and personal safety items, including sanitizers, to its workers.
Monitoring and excellence
The free bulky waste disposal service was launched last year to understand and meet public needs as part of the priorities of the government. The municipality achieved a 100 per cent score in customer happiness in 2021.