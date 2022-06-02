Dubai: Dubai Municipality’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Centre, the official source for providing and updating maps, plans and geographic information for the emirate of Dubai, has initiated a project to design highly precise digital maps for autonomous vehicles. This step comes in line with the ambitions and visions of Smart Dubai Government to promote digital transformation of public utilities and make Dubai “the best city to live” in the world.
Objectives
The project aims to prepare and design maps according to the best standards and international practices, reflecting the emirate’s spirit of innovation and creativity. These maps are set to be utilised by businesses offering specialised solutions for autonomous vehicles, which are perceived to constitute most of Dubai’s transportation in the future.
Continuous coordination
Dubai Municipality’s GIS Centre continues to coordinate with partners and entities concerned to promote integrated concepts of highly precise maps. Such efforts aim to ensure optimum implementation of the maps in line with the specific standards and requirements, hence allowing map users to enjoy a unique and exceptional driving experience.