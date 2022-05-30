Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced that the automation of procedures for obtaining NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for bus operation permits for private schools issued by the Knowledge and Human Resources Development Authority (KHDA) has reached 98 per cent.
“The automation of procedures of obtaining NOCs related to permits for school buses started in 2018 through filing applications via RTA’s website without visiting RTA’s premises, which eliminated the need for paper transactions,” said Adel Mohammed Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
“Before being automated, the service was paper-based. Following the automation, the requirements to be uploaded includes the commercial license, the maintenance contract in addition to the bus route and student details.”
How it works
The application for NOCs will be open after opening an account for each school on RTA’s website. The School Transport Icon will appear if the type of activity in the registered account is 'School' and no other activity.
The processing of these services will be via the online and smart channels. RTA’s digital transformation drive for processing these types of services corresponds to the government policy to cut the number of visitors by 80 per cent to increase customer satisfaction with this time-saving exercise.
“This initiative matches the Paperless Government policy as well as the UAE 4th Industrial Revolution Strategy 2017 aimed to raise the profile of the UAE as a global hub for the 4th Industrial Revolution. It will also contribute to the achievement of a competitive national digital economy driven by knowledge, innovation and future apps capable of integrating the physical, digital and bio technologies,” Shakeri said.