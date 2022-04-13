Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced a donation of Dh10 million to contribute to ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and most needy groups in 50 countries across the world — particularly children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.
Food safety net
Dewa’s donation joins the contributions of institutions and who have responded to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a food safety net for the underprivileged and the hungry.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said: “I extend my most sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who launched the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative and which reflects the forward-thinking approach of His Highness as an exceptional global leader, with continuous humanitarian grants through social initiatives, providing relief to the distressed and disadvantaged around the world. His Highness’ initiatives enhance the position of the UAE in humanitarian assistance by presenting a pioneering model to be followed globally in sustainable development, especially in light of these difficult times that the world is going through as a result of political, health and natural crises.”
‘Biggest humanitarian initiative’
He added: “Dewa is honoured to be a major supporter of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, which was launched in conjunction with Ramadan and is the biggest humanitarian initiative of its kind in the region and globally. It aims to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries around the world regardless of religion, colour, race or culture, and will contribute to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 2030, including the goal of eliminating hunger in the world.”
Donation Channels
Donors can contribute to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign through the following donation channels: The campaign’s official website www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, account number AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending ‘Meal’ via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via the toll-free number 8009999.