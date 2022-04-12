Dubai: Azizi Developments has announced a contribution of Dh10 million in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest in the region to feed underprivileged and vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and disasters in 50 countries.
The campaign, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), was launched to coincide with the start of Ramadan and is based on the values of giving, charity and humanitarianism. Targeting contributions from individuals and institutions in the UAE and around the world, it is centred on the concept of sustainable community contributions to provide essential food requirements to the most vulnerable groups.
Movement that embodies giving and solidarity
Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to contribute to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative. This is a very important social movement, launched in light of Ramadan, which is marked by togetherness and the spirit of giving, and driven by the wise leadership and humanitarian devotion of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It is undoubtedly the single-most powerful and effective initiative of its kind, in curbing global hunger.”
He continued: “With 800 million people around the world suffering from malnutrition, it is up to each and every one of us to contribute towards securing a brighter future, in which all of humanity has access to vital, healthy food. We will stand steadfast with this cause for years to come, and with the notion that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts in mind, we encourage participation to ensure a happier, healthier tomorrow for those in need.”
Donation Channels
Donors can contribute to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign through the following donation channels: The campaign’s official website www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, account number AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending ‘Meal’ via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via the toll-free number 8009999.