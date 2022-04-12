Dubai: The MAG Group has announced its donation of Dh1 million in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world.
The donation made by MAG Group equates to one million meals as it will fund the basic components required to prepare nutritious meals that satisfy the needs of the impoverished in lower-income communities targeted by the initiative.
‘1 Billion Meals’, the most comprehensive food support campaign in the history of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), provides food support to the hungry and those suffering from malnutrition due to their difficult social and humanitarian conditions. The vulnerable groups include children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and natural disasters.
Commitment to human values
Talal Al-Gaddah, CEO of MAG Property Development, said: “Giving is well-established in the culture of the UAE, embodied by the country’s leadership in local, regional and global humanitarian initiatives. The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a leading example of a charity campaign that creates a broad social movement, one in which the various segments of society, economic activities, government and private sector institutions contribute to reach the goals of an initiative launched in the UAE to help the needy around the world.”
Read more
- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank donates Dh1 million to UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign
- UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ launches ‘Giving Challenge’ to support charity drive
- #MealsforReels launched to support ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative of UAE
- UAE: Emirates Islamic bank contributes Dh5 million to ‘1 billion Meals’ initiative
Donation channels
Donors can contribute to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign through the following donation channels: The campaign’s official website www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, account number AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending ‘Meal’ via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via the toll-free number 8009999.