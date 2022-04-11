Dubai: In cooperation with Emirates Auction, the Most Noble Numbers charity auctions for special vehicle plate numbers will be launched on Saturday, April 16, with the participation of elite businessmen as well as charity and humanitarian pioneers. The auctions will support the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

The auctions will be held over two events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in addition to the 555 online auction next week with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police. The public can participate by bidding on a set of special vehicle plate numbers in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai and online, with all proceeds going towards feeding millions of hungry people in 50 countries around the world.

The auctions support the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is seeking to send 1 billion messages of hope and solidarity from the UAE to those in greatest need – especially at a time when food prices are rising globally and the hunger challenge that threatens more than 800 million people intensifies.

Special numbers in Dubai

The first Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held in Dubai on Saturday, April 16, at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, in the presence of distinguished personalities and philanthropists from various economic sectors and charitable institutions and who are keen to support this humanitarian cause in the month of giving.

The Most Noble Numbers auction in Dubai will offer a set of special numbers for vehicle plates in Dubai – most notably the unique plate number AA8 – in addition to three distinct numbers: F55, V66 and Y66.

Crowd funding for charity

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “The UAE community is keen to support humanitarian and charity initiatives that provide support to the needy around the world. The 1 Billion Meals initiative, which employs the principle of crowdfunding to provide food support to the needy and the poor, reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to involve everyone and all the various segments of society in sustainable charity and humanitarian work in solidarity with the most needy in light of the exacerbation of the challenge of hunger.

Competing for charity in Abu Dhabi

The second Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 20, at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi. The charity auction will offer special Abu Dhabi plates, including numbers 11, 20, and 999 from code 2 and plate number 99 from code1.

555 Online Auction

Also, the 555 online auction for 555 distinct vehicle plate numbers will be held on April 17 and 18. This auction includes a series of distinct double-digit numbers such as 88 from code 1 and triple digit numbers such as 111 from code 12, as well special four-digit numbers like 1111 from code 2 and 8888 of the code 1. Five-digit numbers such as 11111 of code 2 and six-digit numbers such 777777 code 1 are also on offer.

All the special numbers offered for bidding within the 555 online auction can be viewed at the Emirates Auction website.

Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police said: “The UAE, under the directives of His Values of giving

Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, have more than 50 years of internationally influential charity and humanitarian between them, which is based on the values of giving and brotherhood whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, and which our wise leadership continues today.

“The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extends a helping hand and support to the needy in 50 countries and reflects the UAE’s pioneering approach to humanitarian work. The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction, in which we cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, provides a platform and an opportunity to provide direct support to this noble cause and highlight the high and lofty sense of responsibility of the altruistic and charitable people in the UAE’s giving community.”

First edition

The first edition of the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction in Dubai was held last Ramadan in support of the “100 Million Meals” campaign organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. It raised Dh50.45 million in one night and helped the campaign more than double its original goal by collecting the equivalent of 220 million meals, which were distributed across 47 countries.

Integrated preparations

Abdullah Matar Al-Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction Company, said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aims to provide a food safety net for the underprivileged and undernourished. From our position as an Emirati institution, we put all our technical and logistical expertise in organizing the Most Noble Number charity auctions in support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, in cooperation with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in order to expand the mechanisms of contribution and donation for the largest initiative in the region to the widest extent. We are confident that the interaction of participants in charity auctions will be great, as it was last year”.