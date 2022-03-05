Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) Women Committee has held a motivational virtual session on ‘Success for all women’ to celebrate the achievements of Dewa’s female employees and their pivotal role in promoting Dewa’s success, excellence and global position.
The committee also organised an internal virtual competition to recognise the pioneering women at Dewa and show their success and achievements.
Fatima Al Jokar, chairperson of Dewa’s Women Committee said that the committee spares no efforts in supporting female employees and motivating them for career and self-development and achieving more success.
Al Jokar added that Dewa’s top management was committed to achieving the wise leadership’s vision to empower and support women and provide a positive and motivating environment that helps them balance their social and professional lives.
“We launch programmes, initiatives and activities and seek effective partnerships with the appropriate organisations to provide employees with the required skills and experience and promote their role in serving society,” she noted.