Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed the extension of 394km of fibre optic (FO) ducts in 2021 across different areas in Dubai, it said on Sunday.
This increased the total length of FO ducts since 2015 and until the end of 2021 to 3,275km. The external FO ducts protect and direct all FO Cables in communication, data transfer and remote operations. This enhances DEWA’s infrastructure of FO and its smart grid and accelerates the digital transformation of DEWA.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said the project is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to expand the FO network, which is reliable, safe and has a high speed. It also contributes to promoting a new digital future for Dubai in vital areas, he added.
InfraX project
The FO ducts development in DEWA’s infrastructure is part of the InfraX project, one of the subsidiaries of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. This enables VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) and the Virtual Desktop Interface, which is provided via the digital platform of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (MORO), also a subsidiary of Digital DEWA.
“We strive to make the future a reality witnessed by Dubai residents and to make it the smartest and happiest city in the world. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai 10X initiative, which aims to make Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities through disruptive and innovative technologies.”
“We have come a long way in this area through Digital DEWA, which aims to redefine the concept of a utility and make DEWA the first digital utility worldwide with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage with the expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital services,” added Al Tayer.
Dark fibre
DEWA’s Fibre Optic (FO) network supports the InfraX Network Operations Centre, which DEWA implemented in collaboration with Huawei, to provide pioneering digital services, and to enhance smart services and Digital DEWA’s data-centre and cloud-computing value-added services.
The fibre network also plays a key role in ensuring the continuity of innovation communication services with international standards in the UAE and expanding its use. This is through partnerships with DEWA across different government organisations and business sectors to lease out a part of DEWA’s dark fibre (unused optical fibre, available for use in fibre-optic communication) networks to provide communication services.